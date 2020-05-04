Thousands of Topeka homes and businesses were without power Monday morning after storms swept through the city, bringing high winds that downed numerous tree limbs.

More than 7,000 Topeka homes and businesses were without electrical power as of 10 a.m. Monday, Evergy reported on its online power outage map.

By 10:45 a.m., the number of home and businesses continuing to be affected by power outages was down to 5,944.

Local officials were looking into the possibility that a microburst had occurred in western Topeka, acting Shawnee County emergency management director Errin Mahan told county commissioners at their meeting at about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

A microburst is a strong, ground-level wind system that comes from above and blows radially in straight lines in all directions for a relatively short distance after reaching ground level.

The National Weather Service reported that at 10:42 a.m. Monday, wind gusts of 70 to 75 mph were estimated eight miles south of Overbrook in Osage County.

