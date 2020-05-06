The owner of Oliver’s Beef and Brew in Hutchinson announced through a Facebook post late Tuesday a decision not to reopen the restaurant on East 30th Avenue that was shut down as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Shad Byard, who has operated a restaurant in Hutchinson since 1995, advised in the post, however, that his locations in Lyons and Little River will continue.

The News was unable to reach Byard for additional comment.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we have to say Oliver’s in Hutchinson will not be re-opening,” the post by Shad and Amanda Byard stated. “We want to sincerely thank all of our customers over the last 7 years who have supported and grown with us as well as those who have been with us from the beginning at Oliver’s Burgers & Bait clear back in 1995!”

As the name implied, Byard’s original location on East Fourth focused primarily on burgers and fries, with bait sold from an adjoining building.

In March 2013, he relocated to downtown, moving into the former Carl’s Bar location on East Second after that long-time establishment moved to Main Street.

A year later, he bought the former Fat Boy’s restaurant in Little River, also dubbing it Oliver’s.

Then, in early 2017 the business moved into the former Montana Mike’s location at 925 E. 30th Ave., nearly doubling its capacity and expanding its menu.

The business, which employed more than two dozen people, was the Hutchinson / Reno County Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Month in September 2016.

“It was a wild ride and we couldn’t have done it without you,” the post continued. “Thank you to the amazing staff we have had over the years, you all were truly family to us and we appreciate your hard work and dedication so much.”

The Byards' location in Lyons, County Seat Bar & Grill, is now open for dine-in and carryout, while its Oliver’s Beef and Brew location, 245 Main St., in Little River will reopen in coming weeks.

“Again, thank you Hutchinson for an amazing 25 years!” the post concluded.