Pratt - Shirley Mae Gibbons, 94, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her home. She was born November 18, 1925 in Denver, Colorado to John and Blanche (Foster) Denchfield. Shirley married Dr. Price Gibbons DDS on September 20, 1946 Kansas City, Kansas. He preceded her in death on December 15, 2012.



Shirley graduated from Westport High School in Kansas City, Missouri. She worked as a Secretary at Skelly Oil until 1946. She moved to Hawaii with Price while he was part of the Army Dental Corps. They then moved to Pratt in 1948 when they opened the Dental Office. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Pratt Country Historical Society, a Sorority during college at University of Missouri in Kansas City, Pratt Music Club, Pratt Promenadors Square Dance Club, Pratt Saddle Club & Lariat Club, Girl Scout leader for many years brownies thru juniors, Bell Choir and adult Choir, Sunday School Teacher, Saratoga Club, Music Club and was a leader for Junior Music Club and enjoyed participating in the Christmas Musicals. She enjoyed going to Colorado and hiking and climbed Pike's Peak several times, and visiting Connie and attending the outdoor concerts, going to Lake of the Ozarks and skiing, going to Cedar Bluff and Wilson, going on vacations and traveling, cruises mainly to Alaska and Hawaii, the panama canal trip and riding on the river boats, driving around Pratt and seeing the lights at Lemon Park, judging forensic and debate meets, enjoyed music and playing piano, dominos and bridge with friends, going on roller coasters and Ferris Wheels.



She is survived by her daughters, Jeanne (Gene) Anderson of Leawood and Connie Gibbons of Colorado Springs, Colorado; granddaughter, Robin (Rob) Hays of Prairie Village; grandson, Kevin (fiancé, Kelsey Smith) Anderson of Overland Park; and great-granddaughter, Olive Hays.



Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Price A Gibbons, DDS and her parents.



Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt. A Memorial Service for the public will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be made to Pratt County Historical Society in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.