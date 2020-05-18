Gov. Laura Kelly, President Donald Trump to meet Wednesday at White House; KDHE explains why thousands of Kansans in three meatpacking plant counties test positive for COVID-19, but relatively few die

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly plans to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday to discuss Kansas’ phased reopening of the economy, protection of the nation’s food supply chain and shielding workers from harm during the pandemic.

The Kansas governor is championing the idea of a new federal stimulus bill providing hundreds of millions of dollars to replenish budgets of cities, counties and states suffering sharp revenue reductions as the economy cratered and more than 89,000 Americans succumbed to the virus.

It’s incumbent on Congress and the White House to act, Kelly said.

“They need to do something ... that provides direct relief to the state and local units of government to be able to fill those revenue gaps because they are absolutely huge,” the governor said.

Kansas has reported 7,800 positive tests and 172 deaths from COVID-19 since mid-March.

Kelly said she looked forward to a conversation about how a Midwest governor and the president could partner on the recovery.

"Our continued emphasis is on protecting Kansans' health and well-being, and helping the state recover from a public health crisis that has exacted a painful financial toll on many,“ Kelly said. ”The economic damage will be long lasting and will require collaboration at every level.“

Kelly has faced Republican criticism in Kansas for executive actions taken to moderate spread of COVID-19. She has been denounced for closing school buildings, issuing a stay-at-home order that put thousands out of work, limiting church attendance in what was viewed as an unconstitutional overreach and for computer issues inhibiting timely payment of unemployment claims.

She said the meeting with Trump would have an agrarian feel, because of the financial struggles of Kansas’ crop and livestock producers and the need to protect the health an safety of Kansans working in meatpacking plants providing one-fourth of the nation’s beef.

The president signed an order requiring the U.S. meat processing plants to remain in operation to avoid a shortage in grocery stores.

"I look forward to the discussion with President Trump on ways we can continue to work with the federal government on our response and recovery efforts," Kelly said.

Meatpacking

Three companies — National Beef, Cargill and Tyson — operate large meat processing facilities in southwest Kansas. So far, about 1,800 employees at nine meatpacking facilities statewide have tested positive. Four people affiliated with those facilities have died.

Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said outbreaks tied to packing plants have a far lower fatality rate than outbreaks centered in nursing homes.

“The people in the meatpacking plants are younger and healthier,” Norman said. “People that have concomitant medical conditions are much more likely to succumb to the illness.”

He said the age differential between residents ofnursing homes and employeesat processing plants was significant. Individuals with an underlying cardiac, respiratory or renal condition are more likely to have severe complications or die of the illness, he said.

A quick comparison, based on tallies compiled by the Reno County Health Department: Key meatpacking plant counties of Ford, Finney and Seward report 3,300 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths. Counties of Johnson, Sedgwick and Wyandottee report 2,300 cases and 146 deaths.

Ford County hosts National Beef and Cargill facilities, and 1,299 residents of the county have tested positive. No other county in Kansas -- not even populous counties of Sedgwick, Johnson and Wyandotte -- have as many cases.

A Dodge City meat inspector with the U.S. Department of Agriculture died last week after infected with COVID-19, said Tim Kauffman, representing the American Federation of Government Employees. There have been eight fatalities in Ford County, officials said.

Finney County, which hosts a Tyson plant, documented 1,170 positive tests and reported five deaths from COVID-19. National Beef has a plant in Seward County, which logged 753 positive cases one death.