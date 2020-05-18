A national political action committee dedicated to eroding influence of corporate dark money and to deterring voter suppression on Monday plans to endorse Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla’s candidacy for the U.S. House in the 2nd District.

End Citizens United and Let America Vote, which merged to advance reforms aimed at limiting distortion of campaigns, supports De La Isla’s bid for the Democratic nomination in Kansas.

She seeks the seat held by U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins, a first-term Republican who attracted an August primary challenge from State Treasurer Jake LaTurner. At the secretary of state’s office in Topeka, LaTurner is expected Monday to formally file for U.S. House.

Tiffany Muller, president of Let America Vote and End Citizens United, said De La Isla was the type of candidate who placed interests of Kansas families ahead of demands by corporate special interests.

“By rejecting corporate PAC donations,” Muller said, “Michelle is demonstrating that she’ll stand up to big money special interests and root out corruption in Washington."

De La Isla was on the Topeka City Council from 2013 to 2018, when she began a term as mayor. Muller was on the city council from 2004 to 2005 and served as director of Kansas Equality Coalition prior to working with End Citizens United and Let America Vote.

“Public service isn’t about politics. It’s about people,” De La Isla said. “I’m running for Congress so I can be a voice for Kansans. That’s what democracy is. Corporations have a place in our society, but their voices should not be louder than those of individuals.”

De La Isla also was endorsed by Emily’s List and the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund.

The joint PAC for End Citizens United and Let America Vote, which recently merged, also endorsed Kansas Democrat Barbara Bollier for U.S. Senate. She’s a state senator from Johnson County who is campaigning to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts.

On the Republican side of the primary campaign, the Kansas Farm Bureau in early May endorsed former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann in the 1st District, LaTurner in the 2nd District and U.S. Rep. Ron Estes in the 4th District. There is a competitive GOP primary in the 3rd District, a seat held by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat.