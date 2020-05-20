PSU offers ’reimagined’ Memorial Day ceremony

PITTSBURG — In light of state and local coronavirus guidelines and restrictions on gatherings, the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Pittsburg State University Veterans Memorial has been reimagined this year, the university announced in a press release this week.

In its place, a recorded ceremony will air Monday, May 25, on several platforms to enable viewing starting at 10 a.m. at vimeo.com/pittstate, at pittstate.tv, at youtube.com/pittsburgstate, and at facebook.com/PSUVeteransMemorial

Serving as emcee will be PSU ROTC Cadet Esperanza S. Deterding. Cadet Logan Williams will offer the invocation and the benediction.

Girard seventh-grader Orin Weiss, who recently placed with distinction in the World Online Piping & Drumming Championships Competition, will be featured playing Amazing Grace.

The keynote speaker will be Anthony “Tony” Perez, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He spent 22 years in service during the Vietnam War era on numerous bases across the U.S. and two tours in Thailand. As a civilian, Perez went on to have a 19-year career at the Kansas Army Ammunition Plant in Parsons, Kansas.

Since 1990, he’s been a volunteer at KRPS Public Radio at PSU, where he served as the local host of Weekend Edition Saturday and Weekend Edition Sunday for 23 years, and since 2013 he has been the local host of Performance Today.