Shawnee County Jail records on Monday identified 18-year-old Thomas Wesley Cavanaugh as being the driver who struck a Topeka police sport-utility vehicle and knocked it onto its top early Sunday morning.

Cavanaugh was booked at 9:05 a.m. Sunday into the jail in connection with driving under the influence and violating a red light, then released at 10:59 a.m. Sunday after a $5,000 bond was posted, according to jail records.

The crash occurred at 5:17 a.m. Sunday at S.W. 6th and Washburn Avenue, according to Topeka police Lt. Kelvin Johnson.

He said a Topeka police officer was driving southbound on S.W. Washburn when his SUV was struck on its passenger’s side by the driver of another vehicle, who ran a red light while going east on S.W. 6th. The SUV rolled and came to rest on its top, Johnson said.

The officer and a passenger in the other vehicle were taken to a Topeka hospital with minor injuries, he said. Police weren’t releasing their names.

“This is an important reminder to never drive while intoxicated,” the Topeka Police Department said Sunday on its Facebook page, where it posted two photos of the crash scene. “Not only do you put yourself in danger, but you selfishly put others in danger also. This weekend and always, please think of others before getting behind the wheel.”