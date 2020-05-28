Rebuilding America: Our series dives into our community's efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic

The threat of the coronavirus presented an especially difficult conundrum for Hutchinson’s health care facilities as they faced the challenge of effectively caring for patients while curbing its spread.

Administrators and staff were forced to quickly adapt operating procedures, including prohibiting or restricting visitors, requiring masks, stepping up cleaning and disinfecting protocols, isolating high-risk patients and offering no-contact appointments.

As weeks passed, a new normal for health care in Hutchinson has emerged.

Hospital and clinic patients routinely visit with their doctors online or by telephone and can receive necessary treatments, tests and medications without entering a facility.

At nursing homes, where the coronavirus poses a higher threat of serious illness or death for elderly residents, strict measures are being taken. All staff are screened daily for signs of illness and required to wear masks, follow cleaning procedures and practice social distancing. No visitors are allowed on site. Dining operations have been adjusted, and social activities have either been canceled or minimized.

More so in health care than in any other industry, the daily threat of the virus’s spread and adhering to strict safety measures takes its toll. Chuck Welch, vice president and chief business development officer at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, called it an "invisible weight."

"There is an underlying level of stress and unease that everyone in health care carries with them now," he said. "It may be the fear of the unknown traits of this virus, it may be the unknown economic impact we all face, or it may be a combination of the two. Everyone feels like they have an invisible weight on them now, and the tension is sometimes palpable."

That tension is also felt by high-risk patients and older adults in local senior care centers. Social isolation and new safety procedures have dramatically changed daily life at nursing homes.

"Wesley Towers continues to take precautions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on our campus, and these measures make for some tough times for our residents and for our dedicated employees," said Mark Mains, president and CEO of Wesley Towers Retirement Community.

To alleviate stress on residents, nursing homes are tapping into technology and finding creative ways to connect residents with loved ones and each other.

Lacey Depenbusch, a vice president at Wesley Towers, said staff members are using social media to share photos in real time with residents’ family members and offer video chatting, care package delivery and window visits.

Whitney Hamby, administrator at Waldron Place Senior Living, said the community focuses daily on ensuring that residents feel safe and loved. Staff have significantly increased one-on-one activities, and families may drop off packages.

If there is an upside to the virus’s impact on local health care, it’s that treatment could become more efficient and flexible in the future. Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and Prairie Star Health Center have developed and expanded telehealth programs.

The way customers obtain prescriptions is also expected to expand. Rick Stone, owner of The Medicine Shoppe, said the pharmacy closed its lobby but began offering curbside service along with free delivery.

As Kansas moves towards reopening, local health care providers are taking a slow and steady approach to pre-coronavirus operations.

"We are taking things very slow to ensure that every step is the right step," Hamby said.