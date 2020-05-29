This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The McPherson Sentinel online at https://www.mcphersonsentinel.com/subscribenow

The McPherson County Health Department reported Friday morning that there is 27 total cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Out of the 27 cases, 24 have met recovery guidelines set by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. One case is current hospitalized.

McPherson County has not had a new case since May 20.