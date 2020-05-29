New Life Christian Church, 2928 N Hendricks welcomes you to join us Sunday, May 31 at 10:30 a.m. for traditional worship in song and service.Social Distancing will be observed. Wednesday evening Bible Study is postponed until further notice.

―

We look forward to worshiping together again this Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, at 8:15, 9 or 10:30 a.m. Interim Pastor John Chastain will bring a message based on John 14:16-18 titled “Why the Holy Spirit Came to Us” at the 8:15 and 10:30 services. Keith Neill will lead the 9 a.m. service (W@9) with a message, “Refresh”, based on John 14:16-18. We will follow the guidelines laid out by the state and local authorities for proper disinfecting and ask everyone to practice social distancing.

―

Grace Episcopal Church continues to live stream Sunday morning services and nightly Compline prayer services. We've also added some new weekday services of prayer and worship.

Just go to http://www.facebook.com/gracechurchhutch. Each of the services will start streaming a few minutes before the stated time. You do not need a Facebook account to access the live streaming.

The Facebook live schedule includes Compline Online at Nine from 9 to 9:15 p.m. every evening; Centering Prayer from noon to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; Evening Prayer from 6 to 6:30 p.m Wednesday; praying with the Anglican Rosary from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays. On Sunday, prelude music starts at 10:05 a.m. and Liturgy starts at 10:15 a.m.

―

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th, will be having a drive-in service. This begins in the parking lot at 9:30 a.m. Rev Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "Undoing The Nots". Scripture text will be read from I Samuel 13:22-14:15. The service will also be available on Facebook Live. Church office phone number is 620-662-9439.

―

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 E. 12th, invites you to join us Sunday at 8:30 a.m. for our live stream worship service. Go to our website at www.orlhutch.org and click on the “We LIVE Stream our Service” photo to join the broadcast, or go to our Facebook page and click on the live video. The recorded service video will also be posted on our Facebook page for viewing later.

For those without internet access, call 844-868-6860 at the service time for an audio broadcast. The most recent service audio recording will be available at this number throughout the week.

If you are in need of groceries, the ORL Food Bank at 407 E. 12th is open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mondays and 3 – 5 p.m. Thursdays. If you are in need of pastoral care, please call the church at 620-662-5642.

―

First Baptists Church, 800 N Main, invites you to join them for Worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. We will be meeting in the parking lot with Pastor Rishawn Austin bringing a message for us. There will be singing for all as we sit in our cars. Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be prayer time or quiet time in our Sanctuary. Please enter by the Main Street entrance.

