Members from the Captain Edgar Dale American Legion Post 81 in El Dorado, didn't let a little rain on Monday stop them from paying tribute to their fellow brothers and sisters who have given their lives in service to their country.

On Friday and Saturday mornings, they decorated every veteran’s grave at Belle Vista, Walnut River and Sunset Lawns Cemeteries.

"We're out here with family and friends and American legion family and friends putting flags on headstones and paying our respects to those who have gone before us," said Post Commander Steve Seymour.

"We will walk the cemetery and put eyes on every headstone in hopes that we don't miss one. If we do miss one, feel free to call us or stop by the office at the cemetery. We will leave some markers and flags with them."

They don't do it to be recognized, they do it to recognize and honor the brave men and women who died for our freedoms.

While the annual Memorial Day ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, an American Legion Honor Guard performed a 21-Gun Salute and played Taps at Sunset Lawns Cemetery on Monday afternoon.

"We came to pay tribute to our fallen comrades, said Seymour. “We felt it only fitting since they laid down their lives for us. We can't do a regular ceremony because of COVID-19 social distancing, but we felt that our brothers and sisters buried here deserve this tribute.”