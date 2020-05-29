To align with the Saline County health officer’s order to make Phase 2 of the Ad Astra reopening plan a local order, the playgrounds and equipment at Salina public schools are now reopened to the public.

Unified School District 305 said the health, safety and well-being of the Salina community is a priority and district administrators are in close contact with public health and education officials, including the Saline County Health Department, Kansas State Department of Education and Kansas Department of Health and Environment, complying with guidance from them.

USD 305 also said it is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.

Because of special equipment and donor agreements, USD 305 said the Coronado Elementary playground equipment will remain closed.