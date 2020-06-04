A photo taken by The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Delmar Schmidt showed mud-caked, bleeding radio reporter Rick Douglass entering Stormont Vail Hospital after being hurt by the tornado that devastated Topeka 54 years ago next Monday.

That twister killed 16 people in Shawnee County on June 8, 1966.

It swept over southwest Topeka’s Burnett’s Mound and caused damage estimated at more than $200 million while carving a diagonal path of destruction across the city.

This week’s History Guy video at CJOnline focuses on photos taken that evening by Schmidt, who was 34 years old and worked as The Capital-Journal’s photo lab manager.

Schmidt was sent to Stormont Vail by Capital-Journal photo editor Rich Clarkson, under whose leadership the newspaper’s photo staff had gained a national reputation.

Clarkson told The Capital-Journal in 2014 that he thought injured people would be showing up at the hospital and Schmidt might be able to get some good "people pictures" there.

Schmidt’s photo of Douglass entering the hospital’s emergency room was later published in Life magazine, as was an image he took of an injured boy entering with his father.

Schmidt told The Capital-Journal in 2006 that as he looked at the steady stream of people coming in, "you couldn’t tell the dead ones from the living ones."

Schmidt also shot a photo inside the hospital of Topeka police officer Dave Hathaway, who had been hurt by the tornado near Burnett’s Mound.

Schmidt said he spent about 30 minutes at the hospital. He then returned to The Capital-Journal newsroom at 616 S.E. Jefferson, where he developed his film by flashlight because the building had lost electrical power.

Schmidt was then told to pack up his film because the staff would be going to Lawrence, where the Journal-World had agreed to let The Capital-Journal use its presses to print the next day’s edition.

Schmidt remained with The Capital-Journal until he retired in 1994.

He posed for a Capital-Journal photo taken outside Stormont Vail shortly before the tornado’s 40th anniversary in 2006.

Schmidt died the next year, at age 75.