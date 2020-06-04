Concerned about the safety of a protest rally originally set for Friday in Hutchinson after the event being organized by a local resident generated a tremendous amount of social media traffic, Reno County officials decided to close all county offices at noon Friday.

The organizer of the "March Down Main for Black Lives Matter," however, also indicated late Thursday that the event has been moved to Saturday and its size significantly reduced.

Now, instead of an all-day event Friday marching the length of Main Street, it will last just three hours on Saturday — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — and go down Main from 30th Avenue to 11th Avenue and back.

"We had to, due to a lot of threats of violence against protesters," Teresa Delgado, 28, of Hutchinson, said Thursday evening about the decision to change the event.

"We put an end time, too, so that if gets out of hand after people are gone, the police will know where to go and who to look for," she said. "But we don’t expect anything to happen because it’s more organized."

Delgado, a Latina woman with a biracial child, said she planned the march after others "kept coming to me and asking ‘why did we stop? Why hasn’t anybody done nothing else?’ So, I got together with a group of people and decided to do another march for black lives and the injustices they have faced for hundreds of years."

RCAT halted Saturday

Reno County Area Transportation will shut down both its fixed route and paratransit services all day Saturday because of concerns about threats around a planned Black Lives Matter protest on Main Street.

Hutchinson Police Chief Jeffery Hooper also issued a statement, noting he’s asked organizers to cancel the protest, "for their own safety and the safety of our community."

Even though the protest has been moved to Saturday, Hooper advised "that does not guarantee that there will not be activity at the protest location today" at 30th and Main.

"In the event the protest continues as planned the Hutchinson Police Department is urging community members to avoid the protest area and allow us to perform our duties in protecting both the community and the protestors," the statement read.

"I understand there is great concern in our community regarding this event," he continued. "Have faith in the men and women of the Hutchinson Police Department and our emergency services partners. We have an operational plan in place and are prepared. We will work tirelessly to protect and service our community and see us peacefully through this event."

Rumors

She believes things "got out of hand," Delgado said, when she mentioned during an early meeting that she had supporters coming from out of town. She was referring to friends and family.

"I don’t know where KC and everywhere else came in," she said. "I think it was a fear tactic. No one is planning on rioting or being disrespectful. We will be peaceful. Our focus is on black lives. They are trying to use fear to shut it down and we’re not allowing that to happen."

"I want to reiterate, this is a peaceful march," Delgado said. "We don’t condone violence of any variety or type."

She’s been working with Hutchinson Police Chief Jeffery Hooper, Delgado said, and appreciated him "doing his part in keeping counter-protesters as far away as possible, and keeping us in line, keeping peace on both sides."

While she’s participated in marches, she’s not been involved in organizing one before, Delgado said, and found it’s been difficult, especially with so much pushback from others in the community and the threats of violence.

She declined to comment, however, on organized local groups that pressured her to cancel the march.

"I don’t want to comment on anybody else’s organization, just considering I’m not involved in those and I’m not anyone to speak on or about them," she said. "It is hard not having support and backing, but this movement has support of its own, individual support, outside support. I appreciate the support I am getting from the community."

"I grew up in such a diverse but divided community," Delgado said. "People don’t realize, because it’s not spoken about much, how divided our community has been ever since I was young. There is stuff people are going through and have had to face even in our little community. Chief Hooper is doing what he can to make it better, and I commend him for that. But what I’ve experienced growing up in this community and these situations, I’ve always been passionate about, but scared to speak up. I’m just tired of being afraid."

Shutdown decision

County Administrator Randy Partington sent out an email just before 5 p.m. Thursday announcing a decision had been made to close the courthouse, county annex, health department and Community Corrections buildings at noon.

He’d been receiving information from law enforcement about the rally throughout the day, Partington said.

"Without knowledge of how this rally was going to turn out and with the understanding that it might not be as peaceful as the rally last Sunday, we made a decision to do what we thought was best for the employees and citizens of Reno County," he said. "Therefore, we made arrangements to prepare for Reno County facilities in the downtown area to close our doors early on Friday.

"The intent with this is not to create fear or to insinuate that anything bad will happen on Friday, but to make sure that if something negative does take place with this new protest that the employees and citizens were not at our public facilities.

"In addition, we feel that this afternoon without staff and citizens in the facilities, will allow for us to better secure facilities that are owned by the taxpayers of Reno County."

Social media posts in response to the event continued to grow throughout the day Thursday, including both a request by the local NAACP to cancel it and calls by some residents to arm themselves to protect their community against looters from outside the community.

At least one business on 30th Avenue boarded up its windows, and other businesses on Main were canceling client appointments.

Both the Hutchinson Police Department and Reno County Sheriff’s Office in social media posts also offered assurances to the public that they planned "high levels of security."

The sheriff’s office encouraged the public "to make sure your vehicles are locked, garage doors closed when not monitored, and in low light conditions make sure yard/porch lights are on."

"We have also received information a lot of protesters from out of town will be attending," the post said. "This is for your information only and meant to keep you informed of activities within the community. Our intent is not to alarm anyone, but to allow any preparation needed to protect your personal property. Our focus will be to ensure the citizens and community are protected."