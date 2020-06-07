A man was arrested early Sunday morning in connection with the stabbing Saturday in southwest Topeka of a female acquaintance, whose injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

Shawnee County Jail records indicated Victorio Guadalupe Peres, 37, was being held Sunday morning without bond in connection with one count each of aggravated battery, a felony, and battery, a misdemeanor.

Authorities weren’t releasing the victim’s name or age. She is an adult female, said police public relations specialist Gretchen Koenen.

Koenen said police located the victim after they responded Friday to a report of a possible stabbing in the 2100 block of S.W. Edgewater Terrace. Edgewater Terrace, which runs north and south, is about five blocks east of S.W. Fairlawn Road.

After receiving information at the scene, police asked officers to attempt to locate Perez, who was found and taken into custody without incident at about 2:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of S.W. Garfield Avenue, Koenen said. Garfield, which runs north and south, is two blocks west of S.W. Washburn Avenue.