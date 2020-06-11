Southwest Kansas COVID-19 update

Finney County added one new positive confirmed COVID-19 case for a total of 1,537 as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.” This has been determined due to the number of positive cases not related to in or out-of-state travel and evidence of the disease being spread from person-to-person in Finney County.

Of the Finney County cases, six individuals are currently hospitalized, and there has been a total to 10 deaths. A total of 2,015 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 55 cases pending as of Wednesday.

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw no new positive confirmed additional cases as of Wednesday, keeping its total to 1,852, the largest total for a county in Kansas. Seward County added no positive cases to a total of 897. Hamilton County added two cases for a total of 27, while Gray County increased by one case for a total of 23. Numbers in other counties in southwest Kansas remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 1,537

Ford - 1,852

Grant - 17

Gray - 23

Hamilton - 27

Haskell - 22

Kearny - 46

Lane - 4

Meade - 30

Morton - 6

Scott - 15

Seward - 897

Stanton - 9

Stevens - 29

The state of Kansas has over 10,800 confirmed positive cases.

Finney County reopened on June 8.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth facemask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.