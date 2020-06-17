Enough is enough.

Our pain, our cries, and our need to be seen and heard resonate throughout this entire country.

We call for acknowledgment and accountability for the devaluation and dehumanization of Black life at the hands of the police.

We call for radical, sustainable solutions that affirm the equal treatment of and respect for Black lives.

George Floyd’s violent death was a breaking point — an all too familiar reminder that, for Black people, law enforcement doesn’t always protect or save our lives. They often threaten and take them.

We call for an end to the systemic racism that allows this culture of corruption to go unchecked and our lives to be taken.

We call for a systematic review of Newton's Use of Force Policy involving the Newton Police Department, the North Newton Police Department, the Harvey County Sheriff's Office, as well as other Police Departments in Harvey County along with a community group comprised of the various ethnic and racial groups in our city and county.

We call for more community policing in our city. This would take police officers out of cars and walking within the community, allowing them to take an active role in the community.

We call for a state-wide examination of our police, court, prison and school cultures that have people of color imprisoned at a far greater rate than our population in the state -- for both adults and juveniles.

We call for our elected officials to reject White Supremacy and to represent the needs of Black, Brown, Asian and Native American residents of our community.

We call for justice and we join with others working for the same goal.

Signed,

Newton Community for Racial Justice with the following individual signers: Angela Becker; Bob Becker; Donna Becker; Joyce Bedsworth; Nanette Bergen; Stan Bohn; Barbara Bunting; Juan Coy; Kendra Davila; Verda Deckert; Sara Dick; Nathan Dominguez; Nancy Edwards; Dan Eells; Andrea Enns Regier; Merlyn Entz; Fabiola Flores; Sara Friesen Guhr; Kerry Fryhover; Micki Fryhover; Omer Galle; Zona Galle; Peter Goerzen; Julián Gonzalez-Salamanca; Brad Guhr; Lois Harder; Lori Hein; Laurie Hesed; Karin Kaufman Wall; Sara Kelly; Barbara Lee; Larry Lee; Norm Lichti; Vicki Lichti; John McCabe-Juhnke; Karen McCabe-Juhnke; Duane Miller; Jennifer Milton; Helen Nachtigal; Bonnie Neufeld; Chuck Neufeld; Kristin Neufeld Epp; Anne Pitts; Roy Pumphrey; Wanda Pumphrey; Derrick Ramer; Ben Regier; Bev Regier; Chuck Regier; Renee Reimer; Steve Richards; Rachel Ringenberg Miller; Andrew Sharp; Linda Shelly; Caleb Smith; Tom Szambecki; Kara Tann; Martha Unruh Szambecki; John Wall; Chris Weaver; Stephanie Weaver; Charlotte Wenger; Sheryl Wilson; Dawn Yoder Harms; Lisa Zimmerman Otter; and Melanie Zuercher.