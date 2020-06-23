STERLING -- The owners of Clive’s Staples, a coffee shop and bakery in downtown Sterling, Kansas, want customers to step into another world when they enter the refurbished 19 century building. Paying homage to C.S. Lewis and his adventures in Narnia, the three owners have decorated the restaurant in period pieces.

Even the name, Clive’s Staples, comes from Lewis’ first names, abbreviated as C.S. in his pen name. Along with a bookcase dedicated to the author’s books, the coffee shop contains a wardrobe, a "throne", a lamp post and a variety of furnishings and paintings reminiscent of the books.

"It’s been a really wonderful creative outlet for me," said one of the owners, Caleb Tremaine, who is a mechanical engineer by day. "It’s a tribute to C.S. Lewis."

In addition to its vintage style, all the baked goods, including the scones, bagels and sandwich bread are made from scratch each morning with Hudson Cream Flour from neighboring Stafford County Flour Mills. Some of the meat comes from Phil’s Farms, a butcher shop in Hutchinson and the coffee, Pennant Coffee, is roasted in McPherson.

"I love the décor here," said Samantha Mosley, who lives in Sterling.

Sally Bender of Manhattan looks forward to stopping by every time she visits her in-laws. Both Bender and Mosley read many of Lewis’ books.

"It’s a nice, wonderful vibe here," Bender said.

Bender’s favorite food items are the scones - flavors vary, but sometimes they make blueberry chocolate, and London Fog – an Earl Grey latte.

Along with English staples, the shop uses names of drinks and sandwiches to pay homage to their favorite author. From the Snow Queen salted white mocha to the Rumblebee, a honey and rum-flavored drink, to the Rumblebuffin, a marinated pork and Havarti sandwich on made-from-scratch sourdough bread, the baked goods draw both locals and customers from Hutchinson, Buhler and Lyons.

Tremaine, along with the other two owners, Ethan Hershberger and Josiah Wagler, met in 4-H. Tremaine lived in Sterling, while Hershberger and Wagler grew up in Yoder. A few years ago, Hershberger and Wagler started a catering business. They asked Tremaine to join in. Soon after, the three decided to look for the perfect location and settled on Sterling.

Along with refurbishing the old pharmacy counter, cleaning up the tin ceiling and pouring hours of sweat into scrubbing, rewiring and plumbing, the three continue to think of new ideas. Next week, they will unveil a prayer labyrinth, located behind their restaurant.

"It’s a dream come true," Tremaine said of running the coffee shop. "I always wanted to do this."