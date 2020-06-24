Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas is grateful for a $500 grant award from the United Way of Ellis County from their COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

The grant award helped to offset costs for the necessary supplies to implement preventative policies for the safety of staff and individuals in all DSNWK’s locations in Ellis County. These preventive efforts included the purchasing of personal protective equipment (PPE), following the guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

DSNWK would like to thank the United Way of Ellis County for their continuous support of people with developmental disabilities.

DSNWK is a 501c3 nonprofit serving 18 counties in northwest Kansas with a mission to advocate for persons with disabilities and those who care about them by planning and supporting a life of dignity, interdependence, and personal satisfaction in the community.