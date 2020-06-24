Southwest Kansas COVID-19 update

Finney County added four new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,558 as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as "five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced."

Of the Finney County cases, there are five individual currently hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon, and there has been a total to 10 deaths. A total of 2,269 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 47 cases pending as of Tuesday.

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 37 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its total to 1,963. Seward County added four positive cases to its total of 939 over the weekend. Grant County added 10 positive cases, bringing its total to 34. Hamilton County added one case for a total of 32. Numbers in other counties in southwest Kansas remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 1,558

Ford - 1,963

Grant - 34

Gray - 24

Hamilton - 32

Haskell - 23

Kearny - 47

Lane - 5

Meade - 30

Morton - 6

Scott - 16

Seward - 939

Stanton - 10

Stevens - 30

The state of Kansas has over 12,900 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

Finney County reopened on June 8.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth facemask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.