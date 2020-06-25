Testing continues to be key for Manor of the Plains in Dodge City, which had been hit with a cluster of positive tests of COVID-19 in the past few weeks.

On Wednesday, Manor of the Plains reported that out of 65 residents and 86 employees tested, all tests returned negative.

"Our team has worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to keep our residents health and safe," said John Van Hook, Manor of the Plains executive director. "I am so proud of this team’s hard work every day, and particularly over the past three months."

Two employees who had previously tested positive are awaiting to receive a second negative test result to be able to return to work. The second tests will be made this week.

Manor of the Plains will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations related to work practices and restrictions, upon their return to work.

Dr. Jeremy Presley, the community’s medical director, is working closely with the Ford County Health Department and will undergo another round of campus-wide testing next week to ensure the campus is COVID-19 negative.

Preventive measures that continue to be in place include wearing personal protective equipment as recommended by the CDC, employee screening as they arrive for work, encouraging all staff members to follow CDC guidelines and best practices as these are continually updated.

"We educate all staff to stay at home if they are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or not feeling well," said Manor of the Plains corporate communications director Lisa Diehl. "We will continue to monitor residents for signs and symptoms of respiratory illness and other COVID-19 symptoms during each shift."

On March 13, Manor of the Plains put in a place a strict no visitor policy and discontinued group activities and communal dining for the entire campus per guidelines released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the CDC and will continue to follow any additional guidance from the Ford County Health Department and the CDC.