The Hutchinson News

Saturday

Jun 27, 2020 at 10:54 AM


Bethel College announces the names of students whose spring 2020 semester grades have earned academic distinction.


Students whose semester grade point average is 3.7 or higher are named to the Dean’s List, while those with a GPA of 3.50-3.699 are listed as members of the Honor Roll.


DEAN’S LIST


* Sarah Balzer, Inman


Peyton Fast, Moundridge


Trae Gehring, Pretty Prairie


* Abby Harders, Moundridge


Hailey Hill, Halstead


* Ariel Hinds, Hutchinson


Jeffrey Kauffman, Hutchinson


Jerod Kaufman, Moundridge


Nathaniel Schmucker, Moundridge


Nolan Schrader, McPherson


Adam Sigwing, Halstead


Jessie Thomas, Sedgwick


Alayna Wallace, McPherson


Bryce Wilson, Sterling


* Kaci Wilson, Sterling


* denotes graduating senior


The following area students graduated from Bethel College May 17:


Sarah Balzer, B.A.***, Social Work, Inman


Yahaira Bates, B.A., Psychology, Sterling


Elijah Brockway, B.A., Music, McPherson


Abby Harders, B.A.***, Chemistry, Mathematical Sciences, Moundridge


Ariel Hinds, B.S.N., Nursing, Hutchinson


Tara Schwartz, B.A.**, English, Pretty Prairie


Kaci Wilson, B.S.***, Chemistry, Sterling


B.A. = Bachelor of Arts


B.S. = Bachelor of Science


B.S.N. = Bachelor of Science in Nursing


* = cum laude (with honors), 3.500-3.649 GPA


** = summa cum laude (with high honors), 3.650-3.799 GPA


*** = magna cum laude (with highest honors), 3.800-4.0 GPA