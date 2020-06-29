Fireworks season is about to begin, and in the Harvey County community it has already started.

Burrton began allowing the discharge of fireworks June 27. Walton will being June 30. All other towns will follow in July.

As of Monday, the city of Newton had issued 11 permits for fireworks stands.

Also of note, Kidron Bethel Village has canceled its annual fireworks extravaganza, and Peabody has made modifications to the annual celebration. In Peabody, there will be a Facebook live presentation at @peabodyfireworks. The annual show will be limited to aerial fireworks, with no one permitted inside the Peabody park during the display.

A rundown of fireworks rules in each Harvey County community, supplied by Harvey County Emergency Management, is below.

COMMUNITY FIREWORKS ALLOWED SCHEDULE AND RESTRICTIONS

Burrton

• June 27: 1 p.m. to midnight

• June 28-July 2: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• July 3 and July 4: 10 a.m. to midnight

• July 5: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fireworks are allowed on private property with approval of landowner or occupant.

Fireworks are not allowed in city parks, on city streets or any city owned or school property. Fireworks are not allowed in fire zones.

Newton

• July 1-3: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• July 4: 7 a.m. to midnight

• July 5: noon to 10 p.m.

Fireworks are allowed on private property with approval of landowner or occupant.

Fireworks are not allowed in city parks, on city streets or any city owned or property.

Fireworks are not allowed in fire zones.

North Newton

• July 4: 10 a.m. to midnight

Fireworks are allowed only on private property with the permission of the owner or lawful occupant. Class C (common) fireworks only.

Fireworks are not allowed on public streets, parks, or within 50' of gas tanks or gas storage, and in, into, under, or on any motor vehicle, nor thrown from any motor vehicle.

Walton

• June 30-July 2: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• July 3 and 4: 10 a.m. to midnight

• July 5: 11: a.m.to 8 p.m.

Fireworks are allowed on private property with approval of landowner or occupant.

No bottle rockets/projectiles. Roman candles and fountains are permitted

Harvey County

• July 1-4: 8 a.m. to midnight

Fireworks are allowed on private property with approval of landowner or occupant.

Fireworks are not allowed on public roads or in public parks. No bottle rockets/projectiles.

Halstead

• July 2, 3 and 4: 8 a.m. to midnight

Fireworks are allowed anywhere within the city limits except on city streets, public property or within 50 feet of gas pumps or gas storage. Throwing fireworks at animals, people and/or vehicles is not allowed. No bottle rockets/projectiles.

Hesston

• July 1-3: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• July 4: 8 a.m. to midnight

Fireworks are allowed on private property with the approval of the landowner or occupant.

Fireworks are not allowed on city streets, public parks or on school grounds.

Sedgwick

• July 1 and 2: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• July 3 and 4: 10 a.m. to midnight

Fireworks are not allowed in the city park, on any city property, or school property.

Fireworks are allowed on city streets and rights-of-way, so long as traffic is not impeded or impaired or private property with approval of the landowner or occupant.