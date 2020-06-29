During its spring grant cycle, the Heartland Community Foundation awarded over $161,000 to 37 projects throughout Ellis, Rooks and Trego Counties. The following organizations received funding:

Ellis County:

The Arc of Central Plains, $8,450 to purchase and install a zip line at the park.

Jana's Campaign, Inc., $4,000 to develop and implement prevention education programs for secondary and higher education institutions.

Learning Cross Preschool, $7,373 to install shade and fencing for the playground.

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters, $5,000 to maintain matches through COVID-19.

Hays Public Library, $5,000 to assist in the construction costs of multipurpose rooms.

Hays Community Theatre, $4,500 for COVID-19 relief of mortgage and maintenance costs.

First Call for Help of Ellis County, Inc., $3,000 to provide supplies and assistance to qualified applicants.

Ellis County, $2,500 to purchase weather radios for households in Ellis.

USD 432, $1,699 to purchase an AED for community events.

USD 388, $1,321 to purchase starter kits for the architecture and engineering courses at Ellis High School.

Ellis County 4-H, $1,000 to purchase materials needed to build expanded awnings at the fairgrounds.

USD 489, $498 to purchase books for the Early Childhood Connection preschool classroom.

Rooks County:

Housing Authority of Plainville/Country Lane Apartments, $9,300 to upgrade exterior lighting.

Rooks County, $7,000 for new roofing on the golf cart sheds at the golf course.

City of Stockton, $3,500 to shape up the landscape on Main Street.

Plainville Recreation Commission, $2,820 to replace outdated football equipment.

Fusion Christian Youth Center, $2,458 to purchase equipment to host outdoor movies.

Stockton Rodders, Inc., $2,300 to update the meeting building.

City of Stockton, $1,770 to purchase the over the bed tables at Solomon Valley Manor.

Damar Community Historical Foundation, $1,500 to provide art classes for the area.

USD 271, $300 for equipment for the Skilled Mechanical Crafts/Entrepreneurship class.

Trego County:

USD 208, $19,612 to implement an after-school program.

USD 208, $12,439 for new seating for the English classrooms and library.

Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital, $5,911 to pay the fee for software to the existing Cerner system.

USD 208, $5,200 to purchase marching percussion for Trego Community Schools.

USD 208, $4,595 to purchase new technology for the elementary school.

Trego Recreation Commission, $3,132 to purchase two AEDs and equipment.

Trego County, $3,119 to purchase a blood lead analyzer.

Church of God in WaKeeney, $2,744 to cover lodging expenses for the IYC Conference.

USD 208, $1,151 to purchase a table and stools for the classroom.

Multi-County:

Rooks County Healthcare Foundation, $10,000 to purchase a Hologic 3D Mammography system.

Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services, Inc., $9,800 to support general operating expenses.

CASA of the High Plains, Inc., $2,200 to purchase two laptops.

Plainville Community Foundation, $2,000 to purchase the ProPresenter 7 software package.

Hospice Services of Northwest Kansas, Inc., $1,917 to upgrade and replace equipment for individuals and staff.

Smoky Hills Public Television, $1,500 to purchase books for children enrolled in Early Head Start.

Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center, $1,000 for therapy tools.

This round of grants was made possible by five funds at the community foundation: the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which focuses on improving quality of life throughout each county; the Heartland Healthy Living Fund which supports the public health of Ellis, Rooks and Trego Counties; the Ellis County, Rooks County and Trego County Legacy Funds, which all focus on improving the quality of life; the Heartland Area Action Fund; and the Stockton Community Fund.