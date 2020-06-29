Newton Medical Center was recently named as a recipient of the "2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Award" by Healthgrades. This is the fourth consecutive year the medical center has earned the honor.

"We are committed to improving health at NMC and this means ensuring our patients feel safe, heard and confident. The only way to do that is through excellent care and communication," said president and CEO Val Gleason. "This honor truly belongs to all of our NMC employees and medical staff. Their extreme focus on providing stellar, compassionate healthcare gets noticed by those in their care."

This annual award recognizes hospitals that deliver extraordinary patient experiences by:

· Providing excellent patient-centric care

· Delivering superior experiences during hospital stays

· Outperforming peers, based on patient feedback

A new Care Transition Measure was added in 2020 to evaluate hospitals on how well "staff communicate to patients about their health and care needs as they were leaving the hospital."

The Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award recognizes hospitals that provide an overall outstanding patient experience — delivering a positive experience for patients during their hospital stay — as reported by patients. These hospitals are top in the nation for overall patient experience.

In 2020, 424 hospitals received the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award, representing the top 15 percent of hospitals in the nation for patient experience. As part of the analysis, Healthgrades evaluated 3,346 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from April 2018 through March 2019, to identify hospital performance.

Healthgrades evaluated hospital performance by applying a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, using data collected from a 29-question experience survey from the hospital’s own patients. The survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital, ranging from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to factors such as provider communication. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family.

NMC serves Newton along with Harvey and surrounding counties. The Medical Center is a 103-bed hospital and 10 primary care and specialty clinics.