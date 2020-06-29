The Ellis County Health Department has been notified of three new positive cases.

ECHD is following KDHE guidelines to identify any close contacts of the individuals. Contacts will be notified and directed to self- quarantine for 14 days.

The positive cases have mild symptoms and are in home isolation. Two cases are contacts of a known positive and one has recently traveled. The third case has no known travel history.

Residents and visitors of Ellis County need to remain diligent in social distancing as well as basic precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill.

Continue to follow and understand guidance provided by the CDC, KDHE and ECHD. Make the individual choice to protect yourself and others around you.

Ellis County currently has four active cases.