RUSSELL COUNTY — At about 4 p.m. on Monday, Russell County Dispatch received a 911 call of a possible drowning at the Lucas Swim Beach, Wilson Lake in Russell County.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Russell County EMS, Dorrance Fire, Lucas Fire, Army Corp of Engineers, Kansas Department of Wildlife Park and Tourism and the Kansas Highway Patrol Aircraft responded to the scene.

After a thorough search of the area, a body was located by boat sonar under the water. A diver was dispatched to recover the body.

At or near 5:51 p.m., 45-year-old Clarence Edward Flores of Great Bend was recovered. Next of kin for Mr. Flores has been notified and an autopsy is scheduled.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all first responders and Good Samaritans for their work in the recovery of Mr. Flores. And to keep Mr. Flores’s family in their thoughts and prayers during this trying time.

No further information will be released at this team.