The Ellis County Health Department is working diligently with state and local partners to prepare for the Governor’s executive order regarding face masks beginning July 3, 2020.

Following the official release of the executive order the Ellis County Board of Health will meet to review the order. Guidance will be released from the Ellis County Health Department via press release to the residents and visitors of Ellis County following that meeting.

Residents and visitors of Ellis County need to remain diligent in social distancing, as well as basic precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill. Continue to follow and understand guidance provided by the CDC, KDHE and ECHD. Make the individual choice to protect yourself and others around you.