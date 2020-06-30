We are quickly approaching the 2020 primary election. With so much happening in our state and country, we want to remind you the deadline to register to vote in the primary election is July 14.

Whether you are registering for the first time, have moved, or changed your name, you must complete a voter registration form. Registering to vote is easy, safe, and quick! Kansans can register to vote online, by mail, or at the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

To register to vote online, you must have a valid Kansas driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card. Individuals who do not have a Kansas driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card will need to register to vote using a paper application.

We also strongly encourage registered voters to confirm their voter registration information is correct before heading to the polls.

Online election resources:

• Online voter registration | https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview

• Update voter registration | https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview

• Verify your voter information | https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview

We encourage all eligible Kansans to exercise their right to vote in the 2020 elections. But, before you do, make sure to update your voter registration information or register to vote before July 14.

Scott Schwab, Kansas Secretary of State