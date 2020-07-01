Ellis County now has six confirmed active COVID-19 cases after two new cases were reported by the Ellis County Health Department on Wednesday.

The county health department said the two new positive cases have mild symptoms and are in home isolation.

Close contacts of the cases will be notified by the health department and directed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

ECHD said one case is a contact of a known positive with recent travel history while the second case has no known travel history.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 23 total cases have been associated with Ellis County. That number included 14 recovered cases and three probable cases that were reported retroactively by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.