ABILENE—Larry Dale Brown, aged 62, suddenly passed away on June 8, 2020. He

was born September 3, 1957 to Leslie M. and Frankie L. Brown, whom have

preceded him in death. He shared this birthday with his best friend & twin

sister, Leslie (Brown) Anderson.

As a long-time Abilene resident, Larry invested many hours of work in our

community. He was employed at all of the following throughout the years:

Alco, Hardees/Burger King, Pizza Hut and most recently - West’s Plaza

Country Mart where he had been a devoted & loyal employee for 18 years.

He made friends at every place of employment, but his Country Mart co-workers were his family.

Larry was a simple man, but one of the most kind, loyal and caring souls you will ever meet. Larry leaves behind a

legacy of his heartfelt care of others and was very endeared by the Abilene Community in reciprocation.

Besides life in general, Larry loved many things. He was passionate about skydiving and KU basketball. He loved

sunflowers, his family, and going to church. He was also an amateur drone enthusiast.

Larry is survived by his beloved twin sister, Leslie Anderson of Oklahoma City, niece Cassie Kuykendall (Kile), great

niece Kaylee, twin nephews Benjamin and Christian Anderson, several cousins, and girlfriend Lynette Willette. Larry

is also survived by his wonderful family of co-workers at Country Mart, the staff at Sunflower Apartments, and many,

many friends near & far, including those in the Abilene Community.

Larry’s family extends a special ‘thank you’ for all the care given to him by the Abilene emergency room nurses and

the emergent & ICU staff nurses at Salina Regional Health Center.

Please join us in celebrating Larry’s life on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00am at Chapman First United Methodist

Church, 426 Sheeran St, Chapman, Kansas 67431. A reception will follow – details given at the celebration of life.

FACEMASKS AND SAFE DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED AT THE CHURCH! Please be prepared to sign-in

to the service with your name, address and phone number, requested by the Dickinson County Health Department. As

cremation has taken place, inurnment will take place at Janesville Cemetery in Hamilton, KS.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following causes in Larry’s name: Abilene Police Department, 419 N

Broadway St., Abilene, Kansas 67410; SRHC – Benefit of ICU, 400 S. Sante Fe, Salina, KS 67401; Chapman Methodist

Church, PO Box 349, Chapman, KS 67431.

The world can always use another kind soul ... it would be a better place if everyone lived their life by the example

Larry endeavored to be.



“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you



hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11



“Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility,



gentleness and patience.” Colossians 3:12



