Pratt - Robert Edward Hughes, 70, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Stafford Hospital. He was born August 11, 1949 in Kansas City to Robert LeRoy and Mildred (Clayworth) Hughes. Robert married Alice Hughes, she has preceded him in death.



Robert enjoyed spending time with family.



He is survived by his son, Michael Hughes of Pratt; daughter, Shelly Baldwin of Leavenworth; granddaughter, Elisabeth Baldwin of Leavenworth; grandson, Avery McCormick of McPherson; brother, David Hughes of Larned; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



Robert is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice Hughes and sister, Susan Wells.



Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.



Memorials may be made to Pratt Area Humane Society in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.



