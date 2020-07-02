Thursday afternoon, the Board of Ellis County Commissioners consulted with the local health officer of Ellis County. Following this consultation, it was determined the implementation of the Governor’s Executive Order 20-52 mandating the use of face masks in all public spaces will not be mandatory to protect the public in Ellis County.

In making his recommendation, the Ellis County Health Officer cited the three different metrics being used in Ellis County to determine the relatively low risk to our community. These metrics are based off a percentage of positive cases per 1000 tests, hospitalizations, and death trends.

Ellis County is reporting eight positive cases of COVID-19. There have been zero hospitalizations and no deaths. The positive cases are in home isolation and are doing well with minor symptoms.

The Ellis County Health Officer and the Board of County Commissioners do however encourage the use of face coverings both to the nose and mouth when in a social gathering where persons are unable to maintain social distancing. They also support any individual or business who choose to implement any further restrictive measures within their home or business.

Residents and visitors of Ellis County still need to remain diligent in social distancing as well as following basic precautions like hand washing, covering coughs, and staying home when ill.

Everyone is encouraged to follow and understand guidance provided by the CDC, KDHE, and the ECHD.