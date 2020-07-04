NATOMA — In celebrating the 100th anniversary year of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary, members celebrated grants totaling $22,000 awarded to the American Legion Thomas J. Hogan Post 109 Hall Restoration Project, Phase II, in Natoma, Kansas. The historic Hall was a former WWII Walker Army Air Corp barrack for B-29 pilots, then, moved to the current location following the war.

The vital center houses historic archives of all veterans’ names, from the Civil War to the present time, buried at seven cemeteries; Honor Guard regalia; Avenue of Flags storage containers; hundreds of American Flags for veterans’ graves at 7 cemeteries; and is the meeting place for members in order to serve others through 22 annual projects for veterans, active military, their families, children, youth, Northwest Kansas community, and far reaches of the world.

Volunteers will continue Phase II work with funding from five grants: Osborne County Community Foundation, $5,000; McFadden Family Charitable Trust, $2,500; Sarver Family Charitable Trust, $2,500; Dane G. Hansen Foundation, $10,000; and Western Electric Cooperative, $2,000. Upgrades will include new siding to replace the deteriorating exterior; insulation to the un-insulated walls; a Trane energy efficient gas furnace to replace the 60 year old one; kitchen upgrade; and vinyl flooring to replace irregular floors to ensure safety for veterans, children, youth, and elderly. Project completion is set for May 31, 2021.

For information on volunteer opportunities with the project, or membership, contact Laah Tucker, American Legion Auxiliary President, 785-885-8125.