COLBY – The public is invited to the Prairie Museum of Art and History in Colby for a reception and "Bringing it all Home" and art exhibition to welcome the work of Annette Hutfles-Boardman, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 12.

The title "Bringing it all Home" honors Hutfles-Boardman’s first art exhibition in her hometown of Colby.

Now living in Topeka, the northwest Kansas native is known throughout the state for her realism landscapes that depict country scenes, rolling prairies and iconic sunsets of the Midwest. Additionally, her experience as a traveling art teacher brings to life crashing waves on ocean coasts and serene islands waking to pink morning lights.

"I work in various mediums such as acrylics, watercolors and pencil," explains Hutfles-Boardman. "And, before I earned by Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from Kansas State University, my first formal art instruction came from Kenneth Mitchell at Colby Community College."

Following college, Boardman entered the design and advertising world as a layout and campaign artist before teaching art classes in schools and arts councils throughout Kansas City, Wichita and Topeka. She also has experience illustrating children’s books and spent four years teaching private classes in her year-round art studio.

Most recently, an 11x14 acrylic titled "Through the Pines" was selected for a juried art show in Fremont, Cali., where it was received well and ultimately sold to a collector.

Today, with her 4-year old German Shepherd named Gracie, Boardman continues to paint fine art in her studio near Topeka.

"We hope people will enjoy this casual opportunity to meet Annette and see her impressive works of art," said Prairie Museum Director Ann Miner. "We’re especially excited to honor the work of a Colby native, who attended the Sacred Heart Catholic School, Colby High School, and Colby Community College before making her mark in eastern Kansas and California."

Boardman’s art exhibition featuring almost 40 works of art will be on display at the Prairie Museum through the end of August, many of which will also be available for sale.

Although admission is required to see the rest of the indoor galleries and outdoor exhibits at the Prairie Museum, visitors are always welcome to view art showings in the Garvey Education Room for free.

In light of Covid-19, exhibition guests are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines, and masks are recommended. For more information, please call the Prairie Museum at (785) 460-4590.