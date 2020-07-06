Due to the current situation in our area regarding COVID-19, the Hays Community Theatre has decided to cancel all performances of Picasso at the Lapin Agile.

We apologize for this inconvenience, but we believe the health of our actors and of our audience members is of the highest importance. We hope to perform this comedy sometime in the future.

Thank you for your continued support and patronage of the Hays Community Theatre.

The Hays Community Theatre is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and we rely on show sponsorships, ticket sales, and donations from our community members to operate. During the past six months, we have been forced to cancel our performances - which has severely impacted our operating budget. We still have utilities, mortgage payments, and other licensing expenses that have to be paid monthly.

We cannot continue to stay in existence if we don't receive financial support from our patrons - people like you. Please consider making a financial contribution to Hays Community Theatre in this time of financial crisis. You can make an online donation at our website, or you can send a check to Hays Community Theatre, PO Box 21, Hays, Kansas 67601.

With your help, we look forward to providing many theatre performances in the future!