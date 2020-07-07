The Shawnee County Health Department has identified multiple COVID-19 cases linked to the Topeka service area on Interstate 70.

According to a news release Tuesday from the health department, coronavirus exposure was specifically linked to the food court and restrooms at the facility, which is located at mile marker 188 on the Kansas Turnpike.

The health department advises people who traveled to the food court or used the restrooms at the facility between July 2 and July 4 to contact their primary care provider if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19 within 14 days of their visit.

Symptoms may include fever, chills, rigors, muscle pain or aches, malaise, headache, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, smell and taste disorders, or diarrhea.

"It is important that the public be aware of this information in case they traveled and stopped at the Turnpike food court during their travels for the holiday weekend," said Shawnee County health officer Gianfranco Pezzino. "While the risk is most likely low for infection, it is not zero, and individuals should contact their health care provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19."

The health department reported a similar situation in early May of multiple cases being linked to that same Topeka service area. At the time, the station was temporarily closed while sanitation efforts took place.

The health department on Monday reported 819 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shawnee County, 273 of which remained active. The county also reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths. As of Monday, an additional 433 people were being monitored for the virus.

The health department’s online COVID-19 dashboard hadn’t been updated with the latest numbers by press time Tuesday.