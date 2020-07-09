The Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge Division is announcing that an asphalt overlay project on 130th Avenue will take place beginning at the intersection of Saline River Road and 130th Avenue and commencing South on 130th Avenue for five (5) miles to the intersection of 130th Avenue and St. John-St. Andrew Road.

This will begin at the 2800 block of 130th Avenue and end in the 2400 block of 130th Avenue. This 5-mile stretch of 130th Avenue will be closed to through traffic beginning at 6:30 a.m. Monday, July 13th, and will remain closed until the project is completed. The estimated completion date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pending the forecast of rain, the start/completion date could be delayed. Motorists traveling in the affected closure area should use alternate routes of travel until the project is completed. An unpaved detour will be designated.

Please direct any questions to the Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge Division at 785-628-9455. Your cooperation during this project is appreciated.