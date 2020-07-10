Case Updates for Ellis County

Active cases: 16

Recovered cases: 29

Total cases: 45

Active cases: As determined by KDHE and the Public Health office. Patients are currently in isolation with daily contact from the ECHD.

Recovered cases: Following KDHE guidelines patients have completed isolation, improvement of symptoms and have gone 72 hours fever free with no fever reducing medication.

Total cases: Total number of Covid-19 patients that reside in Ellis County. Includes both active, recovered and probable cases.

ECHD has been notified of ten new positive cases since Wednesday, July 8, 2020. ECHD is following KDHE guidelines to identify any close contacts of the new positive cases. Contacts will be notified and directed to self-quarantine for 14 days. The positive cases have mild symptoms and are in home isolation. ECHD is currently investigating the cases. Four previous cases have recovered since our last press release (on Wednesday). Residents and visitors of Ellis County need to remain diligent in social distancing as well as basic precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill.

ECHD encourages all Ellis County Residents to avoid gatherings and wear a mask if you cannot distance yourself. If you become symptomatic please contact your local physician. Continue to follow and understand guidance provided by the CDC, KDHE and ECHD. Make the individual choice to protect yourself and others around you.