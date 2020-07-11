The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team announced a revision late Friday afternoon to a restriction that took effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday requiring bars and restaurants that serve food to stop offering dine-in service between 2 and 3 p.m. to enable them to carry out deep cleaning.

Such establishments may still offer dine-in service if "deep cleaning and sanitation can be performed safely without interrupting" that, COVID-19 Response Team incident commander Dusty Nichols said in a news release.

Friday’s announcement came after county health officer Gianfranco Pezzino on Tuesday revised a previous order he had issued effective Thursday allowing for restaurants, bars and nightclubs in Shawnee County to operate from 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 6 a.m. to midnight Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Pezzino initially ordered that each day between 2 and 3 p.m., all establishments close their dine-in services to conduct deep cleaning of their facilities. But Friday’s order revised that.