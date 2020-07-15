Nine new COVID-19 cases have been identified in Ellis County since Monday, the Ellis County Health Department announced Wednesday.

The county currently has 27 active cases, according to the health department.

The health department said the positive cases are in isolation and close contacts will be notified and directed to self-quarantine.

"If residents continue to gather, we will see cases increase," Ellis County Health Services director Jason Kennedy said in the release.

The health department says "residents and visitors of Ellis County need to remain diligent in social distancing as well as basic precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill.

"ECHD encourages all Ellis County residents to avoid gatherings and wear a mask if you cannot distance yourself. If you become symptomatic, please contact your local physician. Continue to follow and understand guidance provided by the CDC, KDHE and ECHD. Make the individual choice to protect yourself and others around you."