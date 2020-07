Books

"Ask Amy: Essential Wisdom from America's Favorite Advice Columnist" by Amy Dickinson — Nonfiction

"The Shaman of Karres" by Eric Flint — Sci-Fi

"Foul Is Fair" by Hannah Capin — Fiction

"Alpha Night" by Nalini Singh — Fiction

"Fake Truth" by Lee Goldberg — Mystery

DVDs

"What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael" — Nonfiction

"The Assistant" — Entertainment

"Gretel and Hansel" — Entertainment

"Like a Boss" — Entertainment

Game

Resident Evil 3 — XB1/PS4 Game