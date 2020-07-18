This year’s primary election will officially take place Aug. 4. But people can already vote for the election.

Advance voting began this past week. Registered voters in Leavenworth County can vote in advance at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said advance voting is available at the courthouse during normal business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Because of concerns about COVID-19, the courthouse is open by appointment only. But Klasinski said anyone who wishes to vote in advance can come to the courthouse and contact the Clerk’s Office to be escorted into the building.

Phone numbers for the Clerk’s Office have been posted at entrances to the building.

Visitors to the Leavenworth County Courthouse are required to wear masks while inside the building.

Advance voting will continue at the courthouse until noon Aug. 3.

Klasinski said her office mailed nearly 10,000 advance ballots to people who requested them.

She said people can still apply to receive primary election advance ballots through the mail until July 28.

Klasinski said people who receive advance ballots in the mail should use these ballots to cast their votes instead of voting in person.

Advance ballots can be returned by mail. They also can be delivered to three drop boxes that have been set up by the Clerk’s Office.

One of the drop boxes is located outside of the Leavenworth County Courthouse. Another is located at Lansing City Hall, 800 First Terrace. The third is located at a county annex building, 725 Laming Road in Tonganoxie.

