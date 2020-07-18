Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said his department seized heroin and methamphetamine Friday afternoon while arresting three Topekans.

A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy shortly before 3 p.m. Friday stopped a 2001 Chevy Blazer for a traffic violation near 110th and US-75 highway in southern Jackson County, Morse said.

He said his department subsequently arrested:

• Passenger Annette Marie Martin 52, in connection with distributing heroin, possession methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia.

• Passenger Rebecca Ellen Pollock, 46, in connection with possessing heroin, possessing methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia.

• Driver Jimmy Clinton Lininger, 30, in connection with the criminal use of a weapon and on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging him with an unspecified felony.