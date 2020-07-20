Ten new cases of COVID-19 have turned up in Ellis County since the last report on Friday, according to the latest numbers from the Ellis County Health Department.

That brings the county’s total to 87 since the start of recordkeeping, up from 77 on Friday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the county has 90.

"We are working with them to correct the error," said Ellis County Health Services director Jason Kennedy in a press release.

There are now 34 people with active cases. There were 36 on Friday.

Another 52 people have recovered. The first death, that of 91-year-old Ronald Thyfault, of Hays, was reported last week.

"One-third of our current active cases are familial contacts of another positive that resides in the same home," Kennedy said in the release. "If you reside with a positive case, you must be diligent in ensuring strict isolation."