The USDA has reported two confirmed cattle ranches in Montgomery County, Kansas, have animals with vesicular stomatitis virus. Montgomery County also has three new suspect equine premises.

The USDA reports Kansas is among the top VSV-affected states. Other states included in the 2020 outbreak include Arizona, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Kansas has four new confirmed positive and seven new suspect premises.

Butler County has slowed down, with only one new suspect equine premise. Cowley and Sedgwick counties report one new confirmed case, with Cowley also having a suspected case. Miami and Sumner have a new suspected equine case as well.

Animals affected by VSV must be quarantined for 14 days.

How to lower risks

• Practice manure management.

• Eliminate standing water and other fly breeding areas.

• Use appropriate insecticide.

• Bedding and manure should be removed at least once a week.

• If bedding or manure is stored, it must be stored with black plastic covering.

• Do not share equipment, tools or tack.

• Separate suspect animals immediately and report to veterinarian and KDA.

Symptoms in horses and cattle

• Excessive salivation

• Lesions in the mouth, ear and nose

• Lack of appetite

• Lesions around the feet and teat

• Lameness

Recovery

Nationwide, there were 118 previously VSV-infected or suspect premises that have completed the quarantine period and were released. According to the USDA, all VSV-quarantined premises have been released in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. Forty-four premises remain under VSV quarantine in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

Classification of cases

Premises that have laboratory diagnostic confirmation of VSV are categorized as confirmed positive premises. According to USDA, once a county is confirmed as VSV-positive, new equine premises presenting with clinical signs of VSV in that county are not required to be tested for confirmation of the disease, but the premises will be quarantined and classified as a suspect premises.

Report to KDA

VSV is considered a reportable disease in Kansas.

Although the disease is painful, the animals usually recover. Anyone who observes clinical signs among their animals should contact their veterinarian right away.

For questions about VSV in Kansas, contact a veterinarian or the KDA Division of Animal Health at 785-564-6601.