The Good Samaritan Society announced Monday the results of a second round of mass testing for COVID-19.

Good Samaritan Society administrator Noe Gillespie said that all 63 resident tests and 65 employee tests came back negative.

In the first round of testing on July 7, two Good Samaritan Society employees tested positive.

"All employees who previously tested positive have followed the KDHE guidelines of self-isolating, and are doing well," Gillespie said. "In fact, we expect them to return to work soon."

"We want to thank our local and state health departments for their help. We are also sincerely grateful to the community and our Good Samaritan families that have continued to support us."