This year’s Kansas Largest Night Rodeo in Pretty Prairie took place from July 15-18, with slightly less than 550 contestants.

Although the number of people attending the rodeo was down, with approximately 9,000 excluding children who entered for free on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, the board was pleased with the turnout.

"We expected it to be down," said board member Julie Graber. "The people who were in attendance were engaged."

The record high amount of contestants, more than double from last year, brought in a total payoff of more than $80,000. Contestants came from around the world and throughout the United States, including Louisiana, Ohio and Montana.

The bareback winner was Tim O’Connell from Iowa who rode Molly Brown. The top steer wrestler was Cody Devers of Oklahoma. Team roping was tied between Casey Hicks and Steve Orth, both of Oklahoma, and Cyle Denison of Louisiana and Lane Mitchell of Tennessee. Both teams had the same 5 second score. Saddle bronc riding went to Texan Jacobs Crawley, and Tyler Milligan from Oklahoma won tie-down roping.

O’Connell walked away with just shy of $2,000. Devers won $2,600. The team roping teams brought in $2,000 for each contestant. Crawley and Milligan hit just over the $2,000 mark as well.

Emily Miller from Weatherford, Okla., won barrel racing and took in more than $2,000. Native Kansan Tamara Reinhardt came in at 11, leaving the arena with slightly less than $300.

An Austrailian, Ky Hamilton, walked away with the bull riding champion title. Hamilton is ranked amongst the top four worldwide. Riding Bandito Bug, Hamilton left the rodeo with a win of more than $2,000. Texan Valdiron Oliveira came in second place with Chris Bechthold of Texas reaching third. Fort Scott native, Coy Pollmeier stayed in the money with a fourth place win.

Pretty Prairie’s all-around cowboy was Wyatt Muggli. Muggli, from Oklahoma, participated in tie-down roping and team roping.

"The atmosphere was fun and positive. We had an amazing slate of contestants," Graber said. "So many of the contestants thanked us for having the rodeo as so many places could not move forward with it due to COVID-19."