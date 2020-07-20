CIMARRON — A deputy with the Gray County Sheriff's Office was shot early Saturday while responding to a domestic dispute that turned into a nearly 14-hour standoff, shutting down US-50 highway close to the location of the incident during that time.

The deputy suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening and the suspect was later discovered dead inside the home.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the KBI about 1:05 a.m. Saturday. KBI agents, the High Risk Warrant Team and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

Gray County sheriff’s deputies responded about 10:50 p.m. Friday to a residence at 609 E. Ave. A in Cimarron after a domestic dispute was reported at the location, the KBI said in a news release.

"When they responded to the home, they observed two subjects exiting the residence. After questioning them, deputies became concerned for the safety of the homeowner still inside, 49-year-old Kevin Trahern," the KBI said. "At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, three deputies from the Gray County Sheriff’s Office entered the house to try to locate Trahern.

"They entered through the back door, and a deputy started down the basement stairs when Trahern fired shots through the basement door, striking the deputy three times. The deputy returned fire, and all deputies retreated to safety."

The deputy was shot in the legs and foot. Other deputies at the scene provided aid, and he was taken to Western Plains Medical Complex, where he was treated and released from the hospital.

"At approximately 1:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officers entered the residence and found Trahern deceased inside, from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the KBI said.

At this time it is unknown why Trahern opened fire on sheriff's deputies stemming from the domestic dispute altercation.

The KBI said an independent investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and an autopsy will be performed.

During the standoff, multiple agencies assisted including the KBI High Risk Warrant Team, the Dodge City Police Department tactical team, the Garden City Police Department tactical team, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office, according to the KBI.

As the investigation is still open, the KBI said it would release no further information at this time.

