There’s nothing quite like finding the perfect place to call home, and local leaders are hoping to walk homebuyers through the process step by step.

According to a news release from the Community Housing Association of Dodge City, the organization is hosting a series of home maintenance classes starting this week.

The "How To Series: Home Maintenance Edition" classes will focus on teaching homeowners the basic skills they need to maintain their homes and providing "the knowledge to know when it’s time to call a professional," the release said.

"Regular home maintenance can prevent major expensive home repairs," Moella Wainscott, assistant director of Economic Development with the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation, said via email. "Maintaining your home can prevent your home from deteriorating and help maintain or improve the value of your home."

Wainscott said, in essence, "a well-maintained home can improve your quality of life and be more energy efficient."

The first class — Homebuyer Education Class — will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the University/Training Center in Hennessey Hall, located at 240 San Jose Drive in Dodge City.

The class, which is free to the public, will be offered in both English and Spanish.

"Local experts will share their knowledge on the homebuying process, educating individuals who are looking to purchase a home," the release said.

During the class, local home mortgage lenders, Realtors, home insurance representatives, title company staff and home inspectors will provide information about their trades.

Wainscott said the first class is "designed for people who are interested in buying a home."

The next class, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, will teach skills needed to make a newly purchased house more like home.

Pat Shiew, instructor for the Dodge City Community College Building Construction Technology program, will teach participants how to use basic tools and fasteners needed to maintain their homes, focusing on how to hang decor and how to change a lock set, the release said.

Future classes will include lessons on everyday electricity, energy efficiency and drywall repair.

The classes are meant "for anyone who would like to learn basic home maintenance/repair including homeowners and renters," Wainscott said.

"Our hands-on class is designed to teach the public basic home repair," she said. "Allowing participants a hands-on experience will help them to be engaged in the subject being taught."

For more information or to register for the classes, visit www.DCCHAD.org or contact Wainscott at 620-371-3869 or housing@dodgedev.org.

Local business sponsors for the "How to Series: Home Maintenance Edition" include Western State Bank, Fidelity State Bank, RE/MAX Villa, Black Hills Energy and Victory Electric, the release said.